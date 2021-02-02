Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210202-Z-IB888-0003 [Image 3 of 3]

    210202-Z-IB888-0003

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A Fire truck is displayed during a deployment ceremony for the 177th Fire Fighting Team at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Greenville, Ky., 2 Feb. The unit is slated to deploy in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and will be stationed in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6517475
    VIRIN: 210202-Z-IB888-0003
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210202-Z-IB888-0003 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210202-Z-IB888-002
    210202-Z-IB888-0001
    210202-Z-IB888-0003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Deployment

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT