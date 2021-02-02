210202-Z-IB888-0003

A Fire truck is displayed during a deployment ceremony for the 177th Fire Fighting Team at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, Greenville, Ky., 2 Feb. The unit is slated to deploy in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and will be stationed in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office)

