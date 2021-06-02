Staff Sgt. Bruna Souza, 102nd Medical Group, administers a COVID-19 vaccine during an immunization clinic at Otis Air National Guard Base, Feb. 6. The vaccine will be delivered in a phased approach – priority will begin with emergency services personnel, security forces, and medical and health care professionals.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 12:25
|Photo ID:
|6517379
|VIRIN:
|210208-Z-OD508-0010
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|397.35 KB
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts military forces join together to administer vaccine [Image 16 of 16], by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massachusetts military forces join together to administer vaccine
