    Massachusetts military forces join together to administer vaccine [Image 15 of 16]

    Massachusetts military forces join together to administer vaccine

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Kerri Spero 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Massachusetts Air National Guard Airmen of the 102nd Medical Group, supplemented by Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers and members of the Massachusetts Organized Militia (MAOM), came together to perform a first-run of the COVID-19 immunization process at Otis Air National Guard Base, on Jan. 28. The vaccine will be delivered in a phased approach – priority will begin with emergency services personnel, security forces, and medical and health care professionals.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:25
    Photo ID: 6517378
    VIRIN: 210208-Z-OD508-0009
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 304.67 KB
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    Cape Cod
    Vaccine
    102 Intelligence Wing
    Otis Air National Guard Base
    COVID-19

