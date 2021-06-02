Massachusetts military forces join together to administer vaccine

Massachusetts Air National Guard Airmen of the 102nd Medical Group, supplemented by Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers and members of the Massachusetts Organized Militia (MAOM), came together to perform a first-run of the COVID-19 immunization process at Otis Air National Guard Base, on Jan. 28. The vaccine will be delivered in a phased approach – priority will begin with emergency services personnel, security forces, and medical and health care professionals.

