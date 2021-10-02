Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of Tech. Sgt. Cher Schwein displaying the new hairstyle allowed for Air Force women [Image 5 of 5]

    Photo of Tech. Sgt. Cher Schwein displaying the new hairstyle allowed for Air Force women

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cher Schwein, a senior director technician with the 128th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses for a photo displaying her new hairstyle now allowed for women in the Air Force, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2021. AFI 36-2903, effective 10 Feb. 2021, includes updated female grooming standards allowing Air Force women to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with the bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of Tech. Sgt. Cher Schwein displaying the new hairstyle allowed for Air Force women [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

