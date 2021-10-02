Photo of 1st Lt. Shelley Warren displaying the new hairstyle allowed for Air Force women

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Shelley Warren, an operations officer with the 116th Force Support Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, poses for a photo displaying her new hairstyle now allowed for women in the Air Force, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 10, 2021. AFI 36-2903, effective 10 Feb. 2021, includes updated female grooming standards allowing Air Force women to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with the bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. In addition, women’s bangs may now touch their eyebrows, but not cover their eyes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

