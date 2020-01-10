Wesley Robb-McGrath, a Henry M. Jackson Foundation clinical research coordinator with the Uniformed Services University's Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program, draws a blood sample at Madigan Army Medical Center (AMC) Madigan AMC is one of 5 DoD sites for the STORM CHASER study. (Photo by Janell Cain)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6517000
|VIRIN:
|201001-D-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USU’s IDCRP leads DoD Participation in STORM CHASER Study to Prevent COVID-19 After Exposure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USU’s IDCRP leads DoD Participation in STORM CHASER Study to Prevent COVID-19 After Exposure
LEAVE A COMMENT