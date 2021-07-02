PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joel Lazo, from San Jose, Calif., signals the pilot of an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), from the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a vertical replenishment Feb 7, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6516990 VIRIN: 210207-N-HI500-2060 Resolution: 5077x3626 Size: 1.05 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.