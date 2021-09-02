Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Chris McKinney Visits Perimeter Security Troops in DC

    Col. Chris McKinney Visits Perimeter Security Troops in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, right, commander of both the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and Joint Task Force Independence for the Capitol Response mission, speaks with Soldiers in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6516694
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-SD031-1001
    Resolution: 5305x3537
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Chris McKinney Visits Perimeter Security Troops in DC, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT