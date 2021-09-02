U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, right, commander of both the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and Joint Task Force Independence for the Capitol Response mission, speaks with Soldiers in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 22:26 Photo ID: 6516694 VIRIN: 210902-Z-SD031-1001 Resolution: 5305x3537 Size: 5.09 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US Hometown: LANSING, MI, US Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Chris McKinney Visits Perimeter Security Troops in DC, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.