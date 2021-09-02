Family members of Troopers assigned to 2-12 Cav had the unique opportunity to step into the lives of their service member during a Family Range Day hosted by the Squadron Feb. 9, 2020. Families were able to see and learn about the different types of equipment used and were encouraged to ask questions and meet with unit leadership.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 17:27 Photo ID: 6516477 VIRIN: 210210-A-DG300-0008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.92 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderhorse Family Range Day [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.