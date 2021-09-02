Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderhorse Family Range Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Thunderhorse Family Range Day

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Family members of Troopers assigned to 2-12 Cav had the unique opportunity to step into the lives of their service member during a Family Range Day hosted by the Squadron Feb. 9, 2020. Families were able to see and learn about the different types of equipment used and were encouraged to ask questions and meet with unit leadership.

    This work, Thunderhorse Family Range Day [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

