Screen shot of Navy Personnel Command’s new website. NPC.navy.mil will be replaced by MyNavyHR.navy.mil on Feb 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 16:57
|Photo ID:
|6516464
|VIRIN:
|210210-N-KB563-1002
|Resolution:
|1658x857
|Size:
|168.13 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPC Launching New Website; MyNavyHR.Navy.mil, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
