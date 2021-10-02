Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant [Image 8 of 9]

    88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Mcshirley, an 88th Civil Engineer Department stationary engineer, performs his hourly inspection of piping inside the Kaufman Ave. heat plant at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021. The plant remains manned and operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure the mission continues on Wright-Patt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 16:28
    Photo ID: 6516440
    VIRIN: 210210-F-AV193-2039
    Resolution: 4251x2838
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

