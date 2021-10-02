Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant [Image 2 of 9]

    88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Shawn Boyer, an 88th Civil Engineer Department stationary engineer, records data on a tracking form from the boiler monitors inside the Kaufman Ave. heat plant at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021. The plant which houses 4 boilers puts out more than 150,000 pounds of steam every hour to heat the buildings in Area B of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    This work, 88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant [Image 9 of 9], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

