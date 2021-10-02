Shawn Boyer, an 88th Civil Engineer Department stationary engineer, monitors boilers inside the Kaufman Ave. heat plant at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2021. The plant which houses 4 boilers puts out more than 150,000 pounds of steam every hour to heat the buildings in Area B of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 16:28
|Photo ID:
|6516433
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-AV193-2002
|Resolution:
|5434x3628
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Civil Engineer Heat Plant [Image 9 of 9], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT