    Knots Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Knots Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division practice knot tying in preparation for attendance of the Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 15:07
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knots Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    Jungle
    JOTC

