Knots Training

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division practice knot tying in preparation for attendance of the Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

