Members of Task Force Freedom's B Co., comprised of Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts National Guard, conduct a training drill in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Forest)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6516225
|VIRIN:
|210205-Z-ZZ999-4002
|Resolution:
|363x612
|Size:
|83.11 KB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-faceted task force from Massachusetts, Vermont National Guard learn from each other, by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT