    Multi-faceted task force from Massachusetts, Vermont National Guard learn from each other

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Capt. John Quinn 

    151st Regional Support Group

    Members of Task Force Freedom's B Co., comprised of Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts National Guard, conduct a training drill in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Forest)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 14:35
    VIRIN: 210205-Z-ZZ999-4002
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-faceted task force from Massachusetts, Vermont National Guard learn from each other, by CPT John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    Air
    Vermont
    Army
    National Guard
    Capitol Support

