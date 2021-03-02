Entry-level Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, load rifle magazines at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines had a preparation period where they loaded magazines for their live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken/released by Lance Cpl. Matteo Milioto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 13:39 Photo ID: 6516114 VIRIN: 210203-M-SP386-1073 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.33 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Luis Zamot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.