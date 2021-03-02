Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range

An Entry-level Marine with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, loads rounds of 5.56 rifle ammunition into a magazine for training purposes, at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines had a preparation period where they loaded magazines for their live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken/released by Lance Cpl. Matteo Milioto)
