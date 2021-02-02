An entry-level Marine with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, dives to the ground during a live fire training exercise at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021. The Marines of Delta Company conducted the live-fire training as part of their three month infantry training at ITB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken/released by Lance Cpl. Matteo Milioto)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6516111
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-SP386-1119
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Luis Zamot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
