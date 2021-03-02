U.S. Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, fire at targets during a live fire exercise at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines of Delta Company conducted the live-fire training as part of their three month infantry training at ITB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo released/taken by Sgt. James A. Guillory)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6516109
|VIRIN:
|210203-M-AS959-724
|Resolution:
|5006x2816
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt James Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT