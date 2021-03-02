Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range

A U.S. Marine with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, fires at targets during a live fire exercise at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines of Delta Company conducted the live-fire training as part of their three month infantry training at ITB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo released/taken by Sgt. James A. Guillory)

