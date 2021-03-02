Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 6 of 17]

    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Guillory 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, break contact in wake of mortar fire during a live fire exercise at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines of Delta Company conducted the live-fire training as part of their three month infantry training at ITB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo released/taken by Sgt. James A. Guillory)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 13:43
    Photo ID: 6516103
    VIRIN: 210203-M-AS959-252
    Resolution: 5293x4234
    Size: 11.63 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt James Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range
    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    Mortarmen
    Marines
    Training
    School of Infantry
    MCCSSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT