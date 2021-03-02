Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 2 of 17]

    Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Guillory 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    A U.S. Marine with Delta Company, Infantry Training Battalion (ITB), School of Infantry-East, stands up to begin buddy rushing maneuvers during a live fire exercise at a range near Camp Devil Dog, N.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The Marines of Delta Company conducted the live-fire training as part of their three month infantry training at ITB. (U.S. Marine Corps photo released/taken by Sgt. James A. Guillory)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 13:44
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US 
    This work, Advance Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-East, Dry and Live Fire Range [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt James Guillory, identified by DVIDS

    usmc
    Mortarmen
    Marines
    Training
    School of Infantry
    MCCSSS

