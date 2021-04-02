Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR FAS Direct Fire with M777 [Image 17 of 22]

    2CR FAS Direct Fire with M777

    GRAFENWOEHR, BW, GERMANY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Richard Mills, Cobra Battery Commander, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fires a M777 Howitzer during a direct fire exercise, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 04 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 10:28
    Photo ID: 6515867
    VIRIN: 210204-A-DT978-0146
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.06 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR FAS Direct Fire with M777 [Image 22 of 22], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2CR
    GTA
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    7ATC

