U.S. Army Pfc. Zachary Ratliff, assigned to Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, loads a 155mm round into a M777 Howitzer during a direct fire exercise, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 4 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 10:28
|Photo ID:
|6515865
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-DT978-0153
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.39 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR FAS Direct Fire with M777 [Image 22 of 22], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
