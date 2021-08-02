U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, commander of both the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, and Joint Task Force Independence for the Capitol Response mission, speaks to operational leaders during a rehearsal of concept at Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia Feb. 7, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6515682
|VIRIN:
|210802-Z-SD031-1002
|Resolution:
|5033x3355
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|TAYLOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard Participates in Rehearsal of Concept at Fort Myer, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT