Maj. Gretchen Powers, the Chief of Outpatient Services at Veterinary Medical Center Unit, drys the feet of Kaya after using an underwater treadmill system.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6515586
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-GJ885-005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canine rehabilitation, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
