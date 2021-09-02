Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Canine rehabilitation

    Canine rehabilitation

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Maj. Gretchen Powers, the Chief of Outpatient Services at Veterinary Medical Center Unit, drys the feet of Kaya after using an underwater treadmill system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 05:56
    Photo ID: 6515586
    VIRIN: 210209-A-GJ885-005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canine rehabilitation, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    Public Health Command Europe

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Public Health Command Europe
    Veterinary Medical Center Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT