    Eagles in the snow [Image 13 of 14]

    Eagles in the snow

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 9, 2021. The Liberty Wing is postured to respond to demanding scenarios and continuously focuses on keeping forces ready for high-end missions through daily training and readiness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:42
    Photo ID: 6515562
    VIRIN: 210209-F-PW483-0108
    Resolution: 3765x2586
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles in the snow [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

