An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron touches down at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 9, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:42 Photo ID: 6515551 VIRIN: 210209-F-PW483-0020 Resolution: 2897x1739 Size: 1.78 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eagles in the snow [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.