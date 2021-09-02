Eagles in the snow

F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron line the taxiway in preparation for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 9, 2021. The Liberty Wing is postured to respond to demanding scenarios and continuously focuses on keeping forces ready for high-end missions through daily training and readiness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

