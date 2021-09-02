F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons line the taxiway in preparation for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 9, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 04:43
|Photo ID:
|6515549
|VIRIN:
|210209-F-PW483-0004
|Resolution:
|4240x2385
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Eagles in the snow [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
