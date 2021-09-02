Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagles in the snow [Image 1 of 14]

    Eagles in the snow

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 492nd and 494th Fighter Squadrons line the taxiway in preparation for take-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 9, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 04:43
    Photo ID: 6515549
    VIRIN: 210209-F-PW483-0004
    Resolution: 4240x2385
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagles in the snow [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath

    USAF

    48th Fighter Wing

    Liberty Wing

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

