Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups conduct dual-carrier operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 9, 2021) The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group transits in formation with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the South China Sea Feb. 9, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA by PO3 Jason Waite