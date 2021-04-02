Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-Flight Promotion [Image 6 of 11]

    In-Flight Promotion

    ITALY

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210204-N-VH871-1202 SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 4, 2021) Lt. Amanda Zundel, left, and Lt. Michael Strawn, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, prepare a MK39 Expendable Mobile ASW Training Target onboard a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Feb. 4, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 02:17
    VIRIN: 210204-N-VH871-1202
    This work, In-Flight Promotion [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Poseidon
    P-8A
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Fly Navy

