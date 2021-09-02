An 8-ship joint-coalition formation flies over Guam during exercise Cope North 21, near Andersen Air Force Base, Feb. 9, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 23:51
|Photo ID:
|6515366
|VIRIN:
|210209-F-HF102-0521
|Resolution:
|4615x3200
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSON AFB, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Duncan Bevan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
