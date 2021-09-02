Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21

An 8-ship joint-coalition formation flies over Guam during exercise Cope North 21, near Andersen Air Force Base, Feb. 9, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

