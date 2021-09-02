Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21 [Image 4 of 16]

    Koku-Jeitai, U.S. Aircraft perform flyover of Guam during Cope North 21

    ANDERSON AFB, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Duncan Bevan 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan, an aerial combat photojournalist assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam before photographing a mass aerial formation during exercise Cope North 21 Feb. 9, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to enhance U.S. relations with our regional allies and partners by demonstrating our resolve to promote security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

