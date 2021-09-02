Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft fly in formation during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2021. Cope North is an annual multinational exercise designed to increase capabilities and improve interoperability among partner nations, and this year’s exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) operations, large force employment and combat air forces training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6515192
    VIRIN: 210209-F-ZP572-013
    Resolution: 4414x2542
    Size: 1018.19 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021
    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021
    Combined forces conduct flyover for Cope North 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    flyover
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    COPENorth21
    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT