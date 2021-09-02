Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Members work vaccination site in Washington County [Image 4 of 15]

    Texas Military Members work vaccination site in Washington County

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Martinez 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Military Department members work alongside Washington County officials at a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site February 9, 2021, at Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham, TX. The Washington County Fairgrounds drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site is capable of vaccinating 500 individuals per hour and 4,000 individuals per day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 17:29
    Photo ID: 6515034
    VIRIN: 210209-Z-AH923-004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Members work vaccination site in Washington County [Image 15 of 15], by 2nd Lt. Daniel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Vaccination
    TMD
    COVID-19
    MVT
    mobile vaccination team

