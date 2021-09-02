Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators [Image 1 of 2]

    A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing perform a missing man formation flyover for a memorial ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 9, 2021. The flyover was performed for three Idaho Army National Guard aviators who died in a helicopter crash February 2, 2021 in the mountains near Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators
    A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators

    TAGS

    flyover
    A-10 Thunderbolt
    Missing man formation
    Idaho Air National Guard

