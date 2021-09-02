A-10s Fly for Fallen Idaho Army National Guard Aviators

A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing perform a missing man formation flyover for a memorial ceremony at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, February 9, 2021. The flyover was performed for three Idaho Army National Guard aviators who died in a helicopter crash February 2, 2021 in the mountains near Boise, Idaho. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

