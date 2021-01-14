Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Annual MLK Commemoration [Image 3 of 3]

    35th Annual MLK Commemoration

    NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Christopher D Nette 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Leehe presents Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne with a command coin January 14 following FRCSW’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration. Dr. Whitehurst-Payne served as the event’s guest speaker and spoke of the importance of volunteerism and achievement.

