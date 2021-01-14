FRCSW Commanding Officer Capt. Steven Leehe presents Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne with a command coin January 14 following FRCSW’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration. Dr. Whitehurst-Payne served as the event’s guest speaker and spoke of the importance of volunteerism and achievement.
This work, 35th Annual MLK Commemoration [Image 3 of 3], by Christopher D Nette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW Celebrates 35th Annual MLK Commemoration
