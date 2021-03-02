LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted the promotion ceremony of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Josielyn Carrasquillo, Class 60 student at the IADC salon de actos on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by IADC leadership and presided by U.S. Army Lieutenant General Andrew Poppas, Director for the Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

