Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony [Image 4 of 12]

    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted the promotion ceremony of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Josielyn Carrasquillo, Class 60 student at the IADC salon de actos on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by IADC leadership and presided by U.S. Army Lieutenant General Andrew Poppas, Director for the Joint Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6514550
    VIRIN: 210203-F-VO743-4034
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony
    LTC Carrasquillo's promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Promotion
    International
    USA
    Army
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT