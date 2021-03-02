Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Peruvian Army Brigadier General Luis Calle Pérez, New Chief of Delegation of Peru to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. During the visit, the General conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:12 Photo ID: 6514316 VIRIN: 210203-F-VO743-1021 Resolution: 5617x3160 Size: 7.93 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Calle Pérez Office Call [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.