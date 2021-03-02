Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Peruvian Army Brigadier General Luis Calle Pérez, New Chief of Delegation of Peru to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. During the visit, the General conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 13:12
|Photo ID:
|6514313
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-VO743-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Calle Pérez Office Call [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT