    General Calle Pérez Office Call [Image 17 of 24]

    General Calle Pérez Office Call

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership greeted Peruvian Army Brigadier General Luis Calle Pérez, New Chief of Delegation of Peru to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 2021. During the visit, the General conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of our campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

