    Task Force Illini advisors oversee Ukrainian workshop training

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    1st Lt. Johnny Vazquez teaches NATO safety standards to Armed Forces of Ukraine Soldiers during their Observer Controller Trainer academy, Feb. 3 at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6514111
    VIRIN: 210203-Z-PT335-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini advisors oversee Ukrainian workshop training, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

