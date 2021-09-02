Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Conducts Virtual Battle Captain Course

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210209-N-PC620-0001 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) Army Maj. Richard Pfrogner, a joint operations officer assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, conducts a virtual battle captain, non-commissioned officer, and liaison officer training course to educate the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force units coming online for mission year 2021. This course teaches attendees the art and science of employing an operations center, better supporting their commander, and setting the conditions for success during capstone exercises as well as all-hazards DSCA and CBRN response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 11:24
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    DCRF

