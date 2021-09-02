JTF-CS Conducts Virtual Battle Captain Course

210209-N-PC620-0001 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Feb. 9, 2021) Army Maj. Richard Pfrogner, a joint operations officer assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, conducts a virtual battle captain, non-commissioned officer, and liaison officer training course to educate the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Response Force units coming online for mission year 2021. This course teaches attendees the art and science of employing an operations center, better supporting their commander, and setting the conditions for success during capstone exercises as well as all-hazards DSCA and CBRN response operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

