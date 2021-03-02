AFMC hosts virtual town hall

Telework, the coronavirus vaccine, hiring, diversity and more were topics of focus during the Air Force Materiel Command virtual town hall, Feb. 3. More than 5,000 command personnel tuned into the live event featuring Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander (center) along with Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director (left) and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Senior Enlisted Advisor. The 90-minute event yielded more than 500 questions and comments from across the command, with the leadership team providing frank, honest responses across a myriad of subject areas.

