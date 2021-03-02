Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC hosts virtual town hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Richard Hoiles 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Telework, the coronavirus vaccine, hiring, diversity and more were topics of focus during the Air Force Materiel Command virtual town hall, Feb. 3. More than 5,000 command personnel tuned into the live event featuring Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., AFMC Commander (center) along with Patricia M. Young, AFMC Executive Director (left) and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Senior Enlisted Advisor. The 90-minute event yielded more than 500 questions and comments from across the command, with the leadership team providing frank, honest responses across a myriad of subject areas.

    This work, AFMC hosts virtual town hall, by Richard Hoiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC town hall addresses vaccines, telework, command climate

    TAGS

    town hall
    AFMC

