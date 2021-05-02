FORT LEE, Va. – The 244th Quartermaster Battalion here honored the life and service of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto during a memorial service Feb. 5 in Memorial Chapel. The 20-year-Soldier died from complications related to the coronavirus. She is survived by her three children, father and twin sister along with several other siblings.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 11:38
|Photo ID:
|6514040
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-UU580-0001
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|723.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Center of Excellence pays tribute to fallen Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sustainment Center of Excellence pays tribute to fallen Soldier
LEAVE A COMMENT