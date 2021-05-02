Sustainment Center of Excellence pays tribute to fallen Soldier

FORT LEE, Va. – The 244th Quartermaster Battalion here honored the life and service of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto during a memorial service Feb. 5 in Memorial Chapel. The 20-year-Soldier died from complications related to the coronavirus. She is survived by her three children, father and twin sister along with several other siblings.

