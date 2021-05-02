Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Center of Excellence pays tribute to fallen Soldier

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    FORT LEE, Va. – The 244th Quartermaster Battalion here honored the life and service of Master Sgt. Lisa Maria Soto during a memorial service Feb. 5 in Memorial Chapel. The 20-year-Soldier died from complications related to the coronavirus. She is survived by her three children, father and twin sister along with several other siblings.

    Sustainment Center of Excellence pays tribute to fallen Soldier

